'DEFEATED BY ANIMALS'

Rising cases of defilement by Embu teachers condemned

Most recent ongoing, teacher arraigned for allegedly defiling four pupils

In Summary

• MP says interdicting convicted teachers is not enough, wants all laws applied as punishment. 

• MP, assembly speaker urge the Education ministry to take stern action on teachers found guilty of defilement. 

by REUBEN GITHINJI Corespondent, Embu
Eastern
07 August 2019 - 00:00
Embu County assembly speaker Josiah Thiriku and Mbeere North MP Muriuki Njajagua at Ciangera Secondary School on Monday
'ENTRUSTED WITH YOUNG GIRLS': Embu County assembly speaker Josiah Thiriku and Mbeere North MP Muriuki Njajagua at Ciangera Secondary School on Monday
Image: Reuben Githinji

Cases of defilement of pupils by their teachers are on the increase in Mbeere North constituency, according to area MP Muriuki Njagagua and county assembly speaker Josiah Thiriku.

The two condemned the wayward teachers and called for stern action against them by the employer.

 

Interdiction alone is not enough punishment, Njagagua and Thiriku said on Monday.

Njagagua said teachers who defiled pupils were worse than animals and asked: Does an animal defile its child?”  

Thiriku said the law was clear on defilement and the TSC should let the law take its course.

“Please leave our children alone,” Thiriku said, adding that it is unacceptable for men to prey on children.

The two were reacting to rampant media reports of the arrest of teachers in various primary schools in the constituency for having defiled pupils. The most recent incident happened last week.

Teacher Wilson Mitwe was arraigned for allegedly defiling three Standard 8 pupils and a Standard 7 one in his office.

Edited by R.Wamochie     

Embu assembly Speaker Josiah Thiriku
Mbeere-North pupils’ defilement by teachers raises concern, Embu assembly Speaker Josiah Thiriku
Image: Reuben Githinji
Mbeere North MP Muriuki Njagagua
Mbeere-North pupils’ defilement by teachers raises concern, Mbeere North MP Muriuki Njagagua
Image: Reuben Githinji
