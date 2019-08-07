Rising cases of defilement by Embu teachers condemned

Cases of defilement of pupils by their teachers are on the increase in Mbeere North constituency, according to area MP Muriuki Njagagua and county assembly speaker Josiah Thiriku.

The two condemned the wayward teachers and called for stern action against them by the employer.

Interdiction alone is not enough punishment, Njagagua and Thiriku said on Monday.

Njagagua said teachers who defiled pupils were worse than animals and asked: Does an animal defile its child?”

Thiriku said the law was clear on defilement and the TSC should let the law take its course.

“Please leave our children alone,” Thiriku said, adding that it is unacceptable for men to prey on children.

The two were reacting to rampant media reports of the arrest of teachers in various primary schools in the constituency for having defiled pupils. The most recent incident happened last week.

Teacher Wilson Mitwe was arraigned for allegedly defiling three Standard 8 pupils and a Standard 7 one in his office.

