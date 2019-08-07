Makima residents protest Tarda's decision to deny them water

Residents of Bondoni in Makima ward, Mbeere South, have protested Tana and Athi Rivers Development Authority's decision to deny them water.

On Tuesday, they marched to Tarda offices located at Masinga constituency in Machakos county carrying twigs and placards.

They trekked the 25 kilometres accompanied by Makima MCA Philip Nzangi.

Nzangi said Tarda's relationship with the residents has been rocky.

"Tarda is a government parastatal and the money was given by KenGen and Embu county government to supply Mbeere residents with water," Nzangi said.

The MCA accused the parastatal of refusing to lease land near Masinga Dam to nearby residents to grow crops.

Resident William Muoki said they have been walking long distances to fetch water.

Muoki said KenGen and Embu county supplied them with water so that they do not fetch it from the crocodiles-infested dams.

The deal covered Mwea, Makima, Mavuria and Kiambere wards.

Area MCAs had lobbied for Sh65 million from KenGen while the county assembly approved Sh58 million approved early this week.

KenGen official Maurice Omollo said the contractor laying water pipes did not consult with Tarda officials on where the pipes should be laid.

"There were no proper consultations with our office. Water is not a joke and no one would wish to deny it to people," he said.

He said they will engage the residents through their MCA and come up with a solution for them to get water.

