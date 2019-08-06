Ukambani leaders rubbish Punguza Mizigo

Political leaders from Ukambani have rejected Thirdway Alliance party leader Ekuru Aukot’s Punguza Mizigo initiative to amend the Constitution.

The leaders instead expressed support for the Building Bridges Initiative of President Kenyatta and ODM leader Raila Odinga, saying Kenya needs more positions created at top level.

Mwingi Central MP Gideon Mulyungi said they want to increase top positions to include every community in leadership and not reduce them.

Mulyungi spoke at Kalisasi, Mwingi Central ward, within his constituency during a burial. He said Aukot’s proposal is a calculated scheme to ensure the Kamba community is left out of top leadership.

“We want all communities to feel represented at top levels by creating more positions and so we oppose Aukot’s bill. I would like to extend my gratitude to President Uhuru Kenyatta and Raila Odinga for coming up with BBI which we are in full support of,” Mulyungi stated.

Yatta MP Charles Kilonzo said Punguza Mizigo is funded by a disgruntled Jubilee wing and they are aware of their intentions.

He said the idea was not brought in good faith but is a product of wars inside Jubilee which they will not be party to.

“We are in full support of BBI and not Aukot’s initiative whose motive is well known,”Kilonzo stated.

Kitui Woman Representative Irene Kasalu urged the BBI committee to swiftly compile the report of Kenyans' views on constitutional amendment and bring it to the assembly to be passed.

“We cannot reduce the number of leaders. As a matter of fact, more slots ought to be created to ensure Kenyans are fully represented,” she said.

Kitui Senator Enoch Wambua said the initiative is unpopular, adding there was no public participation conducted to enlighten members of the public.

“The initiative I will look at is a structure that allows proper representation of people’s interests", he said.