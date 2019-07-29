Close

Kiraitu condemns Warma for destroying pipes in Mitunguu

Governor says the Water Resources Management Authority should have engaged his administration

• County chief spoke after meeting county commissioner  Allan Machari, Warma officials and Mitunguu MCA Evans Mawira.

• Warma took the decision after residents of Tharaka constituency in the neighbouring Tharaka Nithi county complained

by DENNIS DIBONDO
Eastern
29 July 2019 - 00:00
Mitunguu MCA Evans Mawira, Meru Governor Kiraitu Murungi and Water executive Eunice Kobia
Image: Dennis Dibondo

The Meru government has condemned the water authority for destroying pipes for projects in Thingithu in Mitunguu ward, South Imenti.

Governor Kiraitu Murungi said on Friday the Water Resources Management Authority (Warma) should have engaged his administration, instead of wrecking pipes. The community project is owned by the county government.

“I'm felt a lot of pain because the pipes were bought using public coffers and it was meant to help our people,” he said.

“We can't hide a mistake ... We needed it to be rectified.”

He spoke after meeting county commissioner  Allan Machari, Warma officials and Mitunguu MCA Evans Mawira.

Warma took the decision after residents of Tharaka constituency in the neighbouring Tharaka Nithi county complained about inadequate supply of water from rivers flowing from Meru. The destruction left Mitunguu shopping centre with no piped water.

Kiraitu said his office and Warma will go to the intakes, assess the damage and restore supply. He said water should be shared equally.

 

Also present at the meeting was county chief of staff Gideon Kimathi. He said there was tension on the ground because of water scarcity.

by DENNIS DIBONDO
Eastern
29 July 2019 - 00:00

