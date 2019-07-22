Close

MONEY LAUNDERING CLAIMS

Gambling makes youth idle, says Igembe North MP Maore

Lawmaker backs CS Matiang'i bid to get rid of gambling

• Says betting firms make poor youths poorer

by STAR REPORTER The Star
22 July 2019 - 00:00
Igembe North MP Maoka Maore at his constituency in February 2019
NO GAMBLING: Igembe North MP Maoka Maore at his constituency in February 2019
Image: DENNIS DIBONDO

Gambling should be banned because it spoiling the youth by making them idle, Igembe North MP Maoka Maore has said.

Speaking in his constituency on Friday, Maore said he supported Interior CS Fred Matiang'i bid to control gambling.

 

“Some individuals who own betting companies are involved in serious money laundering. They are foreigners who ask for Sh20 from jobless youths in the name of gambling,” Maore said.

He spoke when he issued Uwezo Fund and Youth Enterprise Fund cheques.

Speaking at a separate event, Kenya National Chamber of Commerce director for Meru county Vimal Chadha said gambling has made people poorer.

“The youth use their money to bet and most of them end up losing," Chadha said.

He also backed Matiang'i in the fight against gambling craze.

Last week, the CS signed orders for the deportation of 17 foreigners behind gambling firms. Some betting companies have also been suspended.

Edited by Peter Obuya

