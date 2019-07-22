Gambling makes youth idle, says Igembe North MP Maore

Gambling should be banned because it spoiling the youth by making them idle, Igembe North MP Maoka Maore has said.

Speaking in his constituency on Friday, Maore said he supported Interior CS Fred Matiang'i bid to control gambling.

“Some individuals who own betting companies are involved in serious money laundering. They are foreigners who ask for Sh20 from jobless youths in the name of gambling,” Maore said.

He spoke when he issued Uwezo Fund and Youth Enterprise Fund cheques.

Speaking at a separate event, Kenya National Chamber of Commerce director for Meru county Vimal Chadha said gambling has made people poorer.

“The youth use their money to bet and most of them end up losing," Chadha said.

He also backed Matiang'i in the fight against gambling craze.

Last week, the CS signed orders for the deportation of 17 foreigners behind gambling firms. Some betting companies have also been suspended.

Edited by Peter Obuya