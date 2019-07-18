Close

BUDGET USELESS

Wrangles over funding hurts counties – Kuti

Most parts of Isiolo are facing drought and assistance urgently needed

In Summary

• National Assembly wants counties given Sh316 billion while the Senate demands Sh327 billion.

• Isiolo residents are facing drought in most parts of the county and funding is urgently needed.

by DENNIS DIBONDO Correspondent, Eastern Region
Eastern
18 July 2019 - 00:00
Isiolo Governor Mohammed Kuti has said the wrangles between the National Assembly and the Senate over revenue sharing is hurting county operations.

The National Assembly wants counties given Sh316 billion while the Senate demands Sh327 billion.

Kuti said on Tuesday that Isiolo residents are facing drought in most parts of the county and funding is urgently needed.

 

“They should agree as soon as possible so that we can resume normal business. We have already passed a budget but it's useless if the wrangles between the two houses continue,” he said.

He spoke at St Eusebius Cathedral after a memorial service for Bishop Luigi Locati who was killed 14 years ago.

The National Drought Monitoring Agency has said some parts of Isiolo received little or no rainfall and are hard hit by drought. It called for urgent interventions to save both people and livestock. 

