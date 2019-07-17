TSC to crack whip on schools hiring unregistered teachers

The Teachers Service Commission has raised a red flag on schools employing unregistered teachers.

Eastern region TSC director Daniel Cherutoi said some schools are hiring teachers who are not listed because of a shortage of TSC registered tutors.

Cherutoi said that the commission had started a countrywide crackdown to identify such schools. He said private and public schools found employing unregistered teachers will be closed down.

"Although the move by parents and board of management in our schools to employ unqualified and unregistered teachers has assisted much in addressing the shortage, we will take action against those schools because it is unacceptable," said Cherutoi.

He said that private schools employ such teachers to cut costs but end up giving learners substandard education. However, the director further noted that teachers in the region are an overworked lot.

Cherutoi described shortage of teachers in Eastern region as one of the biggest challenges facing the implementation of the new competence-based curriculum.

The region has a shortage of 6,084 primary school teachers and 11,200 secondary school teachers. He said that the teachers whoa are employed teachers will be tasked to do more work on the new curriculum because it is very wide.

