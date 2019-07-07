Close

LA MADA MURDER PLOT

Munya dismisses Ruto assassination claim

CS reiterates their meetings never discussed Ruto and were only focused on development in Mt Kenya region

In Summary
  • Says investigators will find him and other CSs innocent
  • Claim was political ploy to seek sympathy ahead of 2022 elections
by STAR REPORTER
Eastern
07 July 2019 - 20:15
Trade and Industry CS Peter Munya at a burial in Tigania Munya
DEFENCE: Trade and Industry CS Peter Munya at a burial in Tigania Munya
Image: Dennis Dibondo

Trade and Industry CS Peter Munya has rubbished claims that he and other Cabinet Secretaries from Mt Kenya plotted to assassinate Deputy President Willliam Ruto

He said when the investigations are complete, they will be found innocent as they have never planned anything against Ruto.

The CS spoke at a burial at Muriri, Tigania East.

Munya reiterated that their meetings never discussed Ruto and were only focused on development in Mt Kenya region.

Other CS accused are Sicily Kariuki (Health), Joe Mucheru (ICT) and principal secretaries.

 The former Meru governor said he will continue holding meetings with other leaders in Mt Kenya and other parts of the country on development.

He said the allegations that the met at Hotel La Mada in Nairobi to plot against Ruto were a political ploy to seek sympathy ahead of 2022 elections.

“We have a democratic right. We will continue holding meetings in the country so long as we are not planning any criminal activity,” he said

Dennis Itumbi arrested over link to fake Ruto assassination letter

Itumbi on Monday lashed out at newspaper for linking him to letter.
News
4 days ago

If not assassination, there secret agenda in CSs’ private meets

The attendees should have received meeting agenda in advance.
Opinion
1 week ago
STAR COMMUNITY POLICY AND PARTICIPATION GUIDELINES
by STAR REPORTER
Eastern
07 July 2019 - 20:15

Most Popular

  1. Ruto allies accuse Matiang'i, Kibicho of ignoring killings
    2h ago Rift Valley

  2. 'Mad' polythene merchant shocks Kimilili Nema officials
    1d ago Western

  3. Police kill five armed robbers
    1d ago Nairobi

  4. Man charged with arson after finding wife in bed with lover
    1d ago Rift Valley

  5. Why Lamu residents are fed up of boda bodas
    1d ago Coast

Latest Videos