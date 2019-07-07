Munya dismisses Ruto assassination claim

Trade and Industry CS Peter Munya has rubbished claims that he and other Cabinet Secretaries from Mt Kenya plotted to assassinate Deputy President Willliam Ruto

He said when the investigations are complete, they will be found innocent as they have never planned anything against Ruto.

The CS spoke at a burial at Muriri, Tigania East.

Munya reiterated that their meetings never discussed Ruto and were only focused on development in Mt Kenya region.

Other CS accused are Sicily Kariuki (Health), Joe Mucheru (ICT) and principal secretaries.

The former Meru governor said he will continue holding meetings with other leaders in Mt Kenya and other parts of the country on development.

He said the allegations that the met at Hotel La Mada in Nairobi to plot against Ruto were a political ploy to seek sympathy ahead of 2022 elections.

“We have a democratic right. We will continue holding meetings in the country so long as we are not planning any criminal activity,” he said