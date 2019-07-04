Isiolo abattoir almost complete, say officials

The Isiolo abattoir, which has a capacity to slaughter 1,000 sheep and goats, 200 cows and 100 camels daily, is almost ready for use.

On Monday, a delegation from the World Bank toured the facility to ascertain the progress of the project in comparison to three other similar facilities being established in the neighbouring counties of Marsabit, Wajir and Garissa.

Isiolo Governor Mohamed Kuti said the World Bank team will also be visiting the other abattoirs in Garissa, Wajir and Marsabit to find out which among them, including that in Isiolo, should be funded to help instal the remaining equipment.

Governor Kuti said Isiolo's abattoir is way ahead of the rest.

The final announcement on the facility that has been selected will be made on Friday, he said.

He said all the infrastructural recommendations that experts from the World Bank had proposed three months ago have been adequately complied with by the county government, hence giving Isiolo the edge over the other candidates.

Agriculture executive Lawrence Mwongela said the abattoir only lacks basic equipment such as refrigerators for cold rooms, but the entire animal handling structures and waste management facilities are complete and ready for use.

He expressed optimism that the Isiolo abattoir will be picked ahead of the rest.

Kuti said Isiolo is strategically located compared to other pastoralist counties of Samburu, Laikipia, Marsabit, Garissa, Wajir and Mandera, because of its proximity to the Isiolo International Airport.

He also appealed to the Senate to come up with a law on public partnership to pave the way for private investors who have shown interest in running the Isiolo abattoir.

Kuti said the county needs expertise to help in marketing strategy and value-addition on the animal products.

The governor said several investors have shown interest and the county government will come up with a legal framework on interest sharing.

Ngaremara MCA Ekwam Teru said opening up of the Isiolo abattoir for operations has been long overdue, with livestock farmers struggling to find a reliable market for their animals.

He said once the facility is up and running, the youth will get job opportunities. Livestock farmers and herders will also benefit, without being exploited by the middlemen.