KMTC board seeks help in repossession of grabbed land

The board of the Kenya Medical Training College has appealed for assistance in the repossession of its grabbed land in Wote town.

Chairman Philip Kaloki said illegal structures erected by private developers have blocked the institution.

“I am appealing to the government to ensure those who have invaded the institution’s land are removed to create room for expansion,” Kaloki said on Tuesday.

He was speaking during a visit to the institution accompanied by, among others, Makueni county commissioner Maalim Mohammed.

He said the government has allocated some money for the institution's expansion.

Kaloki said they intend to raise the institution's enrolment to 1,500 students. A similar enrolment is targeted at the Makindu campus.

“For us to achieve this target, we need new structures and a secure place for the students and our staff,” he said.

Mohammed promised to engage the county security team and other government agencies to repossess the land.

He warned that the government will deal with those who encroach on public land according to the law.

“The best will be to secure the land, get a title deed so that we consolidate and fence it to keep off intruders,” he said.

Edited by R.Wamochie