Close

MIXED FORTUNES

Kitui budget decreases by Sh200m from last year

It is the first time since 2013 that a Kitui budget has been lower than the previous year's.

In Summary

• In 2013-14 the budget for Kitui was Sh6.5 billion which increased to Sh7.6 billion, Sh8 billion, Sh 8.8 billion and Sh9.8 billion in the fiscal years 2014-15, 2015-16, 2016-17 and 2017-18 respectively.

• The budget committee chairman Boniface Kilaa Kasina told the Star on Tuesday that the budget-making process had been affected by the rift between the Senate and the National Assembly.

by MUSEMBI NZENGU News Correspondent
Eastern
03 July 2019 - 06:00
Kitui County Assembly Budget Appropriations Committee chairman Boniface Kasina, at the Kitui Assembly last Friday.
Kitui County Assembly Budget Appropriations Committee chairman Boniface Kasina, at the Kitui Assembly last Friday.
Image: Musembi Nzengu

The approved Kitui county government budget for the new financial year has gone down by Sh200 million compared to the previous fiscal period. 

MCAs passed Sh11.5 billion for the 2019-20 budget compared with the Sh11.7 billion in the ended 2018-19 fiscal year.

It is the first time since the inception of county governments in 2013 that a Kitui budget has been lower than the previous year's. 

In 2013-14 the budget for Kitui was Sh6.5 billion which increased to Sh7.6 billion, Sh8 billion, Sh 8.8 billion and Sh9.8 billion in the fiscal years 2014-15, 2015-16, 2016-17 and 2017-18 respectively.

The budget committee chairman Boniface Kilaa Kasina told the Star on Tuesday that the budget-making process had been affected by the rift between the Senate and the National Assembly.

The two houses have tussled over how much money should be allocated to the county through the Division of Revenue Act.

The National Assembly wants the counties to get Sh316 billion while the Senate is insisting on Sh327 billion.

“We hope if the matter is resolved favourably so that we can adjust the budget upward,” Kasina said.

Kitui assembly allocated Sh40 million to each of the 40 wards in the county.

“We developed an itemised development budget for all the projects to be undertaken in each of the 40 wards,” Kasina said.

He said the new system was better than the bullet point budget of the past which was easily manipulated by the executive to reallocate monies to other projects.

“This time around we allocated money for specific projects in all the wards to ensure equitable distribution across the county,” he said.

(edited by O. Owino)

STAR COMMUNITY POLICY AND PARTICIPATION GUIDELINES
by MUSEMBI NZENGU News Correspondent
Eastern
03 July 2019 - 06:00

Related Articles

Most Popular

  1. Nairobi MCAs boycott assembly sitting to demand bursary cash
    15h ago Nairobi

  2. Prosecute DP Ruto if assassination claims are false, says ...
    1d ago Western

  3. Kenya should be foreign aid donor, not beneficiary, says US ...
    2d ago Eastern

  4. Residents storm Owuor church
    3mo ago Rift Valley

  5. MCA linked to heroin haul seized at JKIA
    2d ago Nairobi

Latest Videos