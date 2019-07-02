Close

Cattle rustlers resurface after withrawal of police reservists

MCA says the 100 KPRs should be trained and restored, says state should have gone for people holding illegal guns

• Over 300 head of cattle have been lost in the past two weeks in Muthara and Athwana wards

• MCA says the bandits attack from neighbouring Isiolo and hide in a nearby forest 

02 July 2019 - 00:00
Meru county assembly Majority leader Victor Karithi
Meru county assembly Majority leader Victor Karithi
Image: Dennis Dibondo

Insecurity has worsened in parts of Tigania West and East after the withdrawal of Kenya Police Reservists, Meru county assembly leader of Majority has said.

“When we had KPRs, they used to help tame bandits but now that they know there is no reservist, they are invading and driving away cattle herds,” Victor Karithi said.

Kirithi said over 300 head of cattle have been lost in the past two weeks in Muthara and Athwana wards. 

He fears that residents will be devastated if the decision on the KPR is not reversed now that the rains have failed.

Karithi, who spoke to the press outside the county assembly buildings on Monday, said 100 police reservists were withdrawn.

“They should have gone to people with illegal guns as the problems that were there before have resurfaced,” he said.

The Athwana MCA said cases of cattle rustling are rampant at Kandebene Libiita, Kangu, Mweronkoro, Gambelala and Gachuru.

He said bandits from neighbouring Isiolo county wreak havoc and disappear into the nearby forest.

“Police are not helping us recover the animals ... we have no food and the only livestock we have is being stolen,” he said. 

Edited by R.Wamochie 

02 July 2019 - 00:00

