HE WAS DOING HIS JOB

Prison warders assault Machakos radio journalist

Mbaitu FM reporter was covering accident in which one of the officers died and two others suffered serious injuries

In Summary

• Mwikya says he had his jumper branded Mbaitu FM on and displayed his press card.

• Machakos county police commander Maalim Mohammed denies knowledge of assault.

by GEORGE OWITI Correspondent - Machakos
Eastern
26 June 2019 - 00:00
Members of the public mill around the scene of an accident in Machakos where a prison officer died on Monday
ROAD CRASH: Members of the public mill around the scene of an accident in Machakos where a prison officer died on Monday
Image: COURTESY

Police in Machakos are investigating an incident in which a journalist was allegedly assaulted by officers from the Prison Department.

Dennis Mwikya, a Machakos-based Mbaitu FM correspondent, claims the officers attacked him while he covered an accident where an officer died on the spot and two others sustained serious injuries near Kenya Red Cross in Machakos town on Monday.

The incident occurred at around 6pm.

 

“Those prison warders attacked me while in the line of duty covering an accident where one of their colleagues died on the spot. I could not argue with them because they were armed,” Mwikya said.

He reported the matter to Machakos police station where he obtained OB Number 86/24/06/19.

Mwikya said he had his jumper branded Mbaitu FM on and displayed his press card during the incident.

“One of the officials tried to snatch my phone as I was taking photos of the scene. When I refused, the officer slapped me. A friend of mine who is a prison warder too rescued me. So I left the scene,” Mwikya said.

Machakos county police commander Maalim Mohammed confirmed the accident but said he was not aware of the assault claims.

The deceased cop’s body was moved to Machakos Level 5 Hospital mortuary.

The injured officers were rushed to the same health facility.

