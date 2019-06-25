Meru trails in absorption of development funds

The wage bill in Meru remains high despite the county being ranked poorly in absorption of development funds.

Meru, according to the Controller of Budget, is 35th out of 47 county governments in the absorption of development funds. Last year, it was ranked 41st.

A report tabled in the chambers by County Finance, Budget and Appropriations committee for the first half of the fiscal year 2018-19 shows the county utilised 8.8 per cent of development money compared to Narok county at 44.1 per cent, Kitui at 28.8 per cent and Kakamega at 22.7 per cent.

The committee, chaired by Julius Mbijiwe noted, “This performance was below the national average of 13.2 per cent on development expenditures.”

Abogeta West MCA DMK Kiogora proposed that the county executive should visit Narok for benchmarking.

The MCAs recommended that the county public service board should establish and adopt optimal staffing to fully adhere to the principles of public finance management enshrined in the Public Finance Management Act 2012.

They demanded that the county treasury liaises with the national Treasury to ensure that funds allocated to county governments are released promptly for smooth budget implementation.

“The continued rise in wage bill is unsustainable and will reduce spending on development activities,” the report says.

Edited by R.Wamochie