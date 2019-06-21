Fire burns school dormitory in Embu

Property of unknown value was destroyed at Kanja Secondary School in Embu East after a fire burned down a dormitory on Wednesday night.

The mysterious fire started at around 8pm. Around 100 students were affected.

No student was injured as they were in class for their evening studies.

A teacher who sought anonymity said the cause of the fire had not yet been established but that police officers were investigating the incident.

The teacher said that the neighbouring community responded and managed to contain the fire but it was too late to salvage the students’ properties.

Boxes, uniforms, bedding, beds and books were reduced to ashes.

Parents who had visited the school on Thursday morning to find out the status of their children formed small groups around the school compound.

The angry parents demanded an explanation on the outbreaks as Wednesday’s was the fourth in three years.

The parents demanded the transfer of the schools principal over the frequent fire outbreaks.

"We are not leaving this school until we establish the truth. We are tired of paying extra money to cater for the damages caused by fires," a parent shouted.

Another parent, Esther Muthoni, said the students should not be sent home.

The parents said that the school principal does not live within the vicinity of the school.

“The headteacher lives many kilometres away from school, we have also learnt the deputy was in Makueni for the secondary school games,” a parent said.

Principal Samuel Ireri is said to have arrived at the school after the fire had already been put off.

The school’s board of management said the principal is not committed to running the institution.

Deputy chairperson of the BoM Damaris Njeru said that the principal is a regular absentee.

“He is in school for only one week in a whole month, he is not up to the task of running such an institution,” she said.

The BoM called upon the education ministry to transfer the principal as he runs the school from his home.

"He lives at Karurumo, 30 kilometres from here, how can he oversee the running of the school," wondered another board member.

The principal denied allegations of absenteeism.