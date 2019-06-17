Brawling Meru MCAs summoned over fistfight

The Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission has summoned 15 Meru MCAs to shed light on their conduct over a fist fight that happened in the assembly on April 11.

Last week, the agency completed taking statements from all Meru Assembly sergeants-at-arms.

"All the sergeants-at-arms were at the agency offices last week," one of them told the Star.

Some of the summoned MCAs have acknowledged receiving the EACC summons sent through Meru Speaker Joseph Kaberia and the clerk of the assembly Justus Kiambi Arithi.

Jackson Gitonga (Antuambui), Sarah Gakii (Nominated), George Muthuri (Maua), Betty Kinya Kiambati (Nominated), Salome Kirito (Nominated), Martin Mworia (Nyaki East) and Esther Karimi (Nominated) will appear before the agency on June 19.

Fridah Mwendwa (Nominated), Kimathi Ithibua (Kiegoi Antubochiu), Robert Kinoti (Nominated), Kinyua Toribu (Muthara), Makena Muthaura (Nominated), John Kireria (Igoji East), Priscilla Kariuki (Nominated) and Elias Murega (Municipality) will appear the following day.

"The letter has reached the House but it is not a bother to me. This is not new," Karimi said.

The MCAs are expected to appear at Isiolo EACC offices.

Meru MCAs were at war with each other over the swearing-in of a nominated colleague. The ward reps accused Speaker Kaberia of provocation when he said the highlight of the House business was to swear in Kenya Patriots Party nominee Secondina Kanini to replace Lucy Waithera who resigned from the party.

They accused the executive arm of usurping the authority of the 11 members of House Business committee as it had not approved the nominee.

They chanted anti-speaker expletives. Some snatched the mace from the sergeant-at-arms, as others locked the chamber's doors and threw water bottles and other objects at the speaker.

On May 9, Kanini's nomination was approved by the assembly and she was sworn in.

Through a letter signed by Kipsang Sambai on behalf of EACC’s secretary and CEO, the speaker is requested to communicate to the reps.

“The commission ...is investigating allegations touching on the conduct of Meru MCAs on April 11,” the letter reads.