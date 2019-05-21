Four Mavoko Water employees drown in reservoir

In Summary

• Reservoir belongs to Mavwasco's sewarage treatment plant.

• Rescue operations ongoing.

Rescue operations in Mavoko on Tuesday, May 21, 2019.
Image: GEORGE OWITI

Four employees of Mavoko Water and Sewerage company died in Athi River on Tuesday after they fell into a reservoir belonging to Mavwasco's sewarage treatment plant.

The plant is located at Kwa Mang'eli slum.

The four bodies were retrieved following a joint operation involving the police, fire brigade, members of the public and administrators led by Mavoko chief Nzau Komo.

 

More details to follow...

by GEORGE OWITI
Eastern
21 May 2019 - 17:56

