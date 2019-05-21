Four Mavoko Water employees drown in reservoir

In Summary
• Reservoir belongs to Mavwasco's sewarage treatment plant.
• Rescue operations ongoing.
Four employees of Mavoko Water and Sewerage company died in Athi River on Tuesday after they fell into a reservoir belonging to Mavwasco's sewarage treatment plant.
The plant is located at Kwa Mang'eli slum.
The four bodies were retrieved following a joint operation involving the police, fire brigade, members of the public and administrators led by Mavoko chief Nzau Komo.
More details to follow...
