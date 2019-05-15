Top conservationist calls on women to lead in tree planting

Women have been urged to lead in tree planting and save the environment.

The appeal came from renowned Meru environmentalist Mithika Mwenda, who was recently recognised as among the World’s 100 Most Influential People in Climate Change Policy 2019.

Mithika, who is the executive director of the African Climate Justice Alliance (PACJA), was speaking when he led residents of Igembe in tree planting at Burieruri Boys' High.

“I want residents to plant trees and avoid charcoal burning so that we can have enough water in Igembe and the entire Nyambene. Women should be at the forefront,” he said.

His organisation has co-hosted several global events, the most recent being the Africa Climate Week done with the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change. It was held in Accra, Ghana, in March.