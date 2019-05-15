CONTEST

Embu girls encouraged to study Mathematics

Executive says number of girls who do well in the subject are few

• Students advised to apply for maths-related courses at university. 

• The subject opens many doors in the world of science and also commerce. 

Embu Education Executive Dr Joan Mwende present an award to a Kangaru High School Student while franked by Principal kiminda Wambugu during Mathematics constest sponsored by Brookeside Dairy Co.
Image: Reuben Githinji

Schoolgirls in Embu have been encouraged to put more effort in appreciating Mathematics.

Only a few of them excel in the subject compared to boys, county Education executive Joan Mwende said at Kangaru School during a Mathematics contest funded by Brookside Dairy Company.

She told the girls that Mathematics was the key to understanding and appreciating many subjects – especially sciences and business – in school and later in working life. 

Mwende said that a lot needed to be done by parents, teachers and policymakers to encourage girls to study the subject.  

Kangaru Principal Kiminda Wambugu also advised students to take Mathematics seriously as the subject was important for those interested in engineering and technical courses. Some 100 of his students participated in the contest.

Embu education Executive Dr Joan Mwende speaking at Kangaru High School during a Mathematics constest sponsored by Brookeside Dairy Co.
Image: Reuben Githinji

Elias Kaburu of Strathmore University Institute of Maths was disappointed that most of the students who perform exceptionally well in KCSE do not apply for Maths courses at universities.

The best performers in the contest get scholarships at Strathmore University. The Brookside scholarship is worth Sh1.6 million, according to coordinator Purity Riungu. 

Mwende was also concerned by the small number of Embu youths joining universities and technical and vocational centres.

She said those who failed to join university should enrol in Technical Vocational and Educational Training centres.

(Edited by R.Wamochie)    

Counties
by REUBEN GITHINJI Corespondent, Embu
Eastern
15 May 2019 - 00:00

