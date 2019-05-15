Embu girls encouraged to study Mathematics

Schoolgirls in Embu have been encouraged to put more effort in appreciating Mathematics.

Only a few of them excel in the subject compared to boys, county Education executive Joan Mwende said at Kangaru School during a Mathematics contest funded by Brookside Dairy Company.

She told the girls that Mathematics was the key to understanding and appreciating many subjects – especially sciences and business – in school and later in working life.

Mwende said that a lot needed to be done by parents, teachers and policymakers to encourage girls to study the subject.

Kangaru Principal Kiminda Wambugu also advised students to take Mathematics seriously as the subject was important for those interested in engineering and technical courses. Some 100 of his students participated in the contest.