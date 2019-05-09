SHE ABANDONED SCHOOL FOR HIM

Man kills new wife, 18, in Kitui

Motive of the murder unknown; neighbours say couple married recently

In Summary

• Husband slashes wife on the head killing her on Tuesday night.

• Police recover bloodied killer weapon at the scene.

Crime scene
BRUTAL MURDER: Crime scene
Image: FILE

Police in Kitui on Wednesday arrested a 19-year-old man who allegedly slashed his newly married 18-year-old wife to death with a panga.

The incident took place Katithini village in Misewani sublocation of Kitui Central subcounty on Tuesday night. Kitui Central subcounty police boss Sicily Gatiti confirmed the brutal killing.

She gave the name of the alleged murder suspect as John Mutinda and the murdered woman is Ciiru Murimi. Gatiti said the motive of the murder was unknown but police where holding the alleged killer as investigations got under way.

She said when the police got the report about the murder at around 1 am on Tuesday night, they visited the scene and recovered a bloodied panga that was used in the killing. She said the police took the body to the Kitui Hospital morgue.

Villagers who reported the incident to the assistant chief for Misewani Musili Moki, who in turn alerted the police, said the young couple was newly married.

On Tuesday night they were engaged in a quarrel that resulted in the man killing the spouse.

Other uncorroborated reports indicated the family of the woman was not aware of her whereabouts because she was married  while on her way from Embu  to a secondary school in Kitui.

by MUSEMBI NZENGU News Correspondent
Eastern
09 May 2019 - 00:00

