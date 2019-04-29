CLAN ROWS

Leaders want title deeds fast-tracked on volatile Meru, Tharaka Nithi border

Governors Kiraitu and Njuki promise to back the process

In Summary

• They promised not to hold any political meetings along the boundary, where clashes have persisted for decades, to avoid interfering with the process.

• The leaders said the farmers have suffered for many years since they cannot get loans from the banks because they lack of collateral. 

Meru Governor Kiraitu Murungi, Eastern regional commissioner Isaiah Nakoru, Tharaka Nithi Governor Muthomi Njuki and other leaders during at a press conference at the School of Government in Embu on Friday.
Image: REUBEN GITHINJI

Farmers living the along the Meru and Tharaka Nithi who lack title deeds owing to clan clashes will get them in a month.

Meru Governor Kiraitu Murungi and his Tharaka Nithi counterpart Muthomi Njuki have agreed to facilitate the fast-tracking of the documents.

They promised not to hold any political meetings along the boundary, where clashes have persisted for decades, to avoid interfering with the process.

 

The agreement was reached after politicians held a meeting for four hours at the neutral Kenya School of Government in Embu. The meeting was chaired by Eastern regional commissioner Isaiah Nakoru on Friday.

During the meeting, the leaders complained about the decades-long clan clashes that have contributed to the delay in giving the titles to farmers along the border.  They said this has impoverished farmers.  

The meeting was attended by Meru Senator Mithika Linturi,  members of Parliament from Central Imenti (Moses Kirima), Imenti North (Rahim Dawood), Dr John Mutunga (Tigania West), Gichunge Kubeabea (Tigania East) and John Mwirigi (Igembe South). 

The leaders addressed a press conference after the meeting.

They said they resolved that no governor, senator, MP, ward representative or any other politician should interfere with land adjudication.

The leaders said the farmers have suffered for many years since they cannot get loans from the banks because they lack of collateral. 

“We discussed how to fast-track the title deeds. The title deeds should be given in a month,” Nakoru said.

 

He said no activity should be done along the border which is likely to ignite animosity and interfere with the processes.

"The people of Meru and Tharaka Nithi are children of the same mother. There is no good reason why we cannot solve small problems. It is in our common interest to ensure people get title deeds and politicians should keep off," Linturi said.

Njuki said," We have agreed that the boundary issue and the title deeds should not be mixed.  We have decided to separate the two issues. The national government will handle the border dispute."

Kiraitu said,“Clan differences and political disputes have stalled the process of issuing title deeds.  As leaders have agreed to put all those things behind us and support the national government to speed up the process."

Edited by Pamela Wanambisi

by REUBEN GITHINJI Corespondent, Embu
Eastern
29 April 2019 - 00:00

