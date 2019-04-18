Two radiographers sacked from Meru hospital

Two radiographers in Meru have been sacked for alleged irregular financial practices.

Health executive Misheck Mutuma told the Star on the phone on Wednesday he has been monitoring them for the last two months. He said they were caught redhanded.

He declined to disclose their names.

"We have dismissed the two radiographers because of dishonesty. They have been receiving money from patients but they never gave them receipts. This cannot be tolerated. It is unfair to misuse the little cash we are collecting to run the department," Mutuma said.

Residents have nicknamed Mutuma the Matiang'i (Interior CS Fred) for being tough and determined.

Mutuma said he reached the decision after the two workers refused to change their ways. He said they received money from patients at Meru Level 5 Hospital.

Mutuma said the county government would not tolerate lazy, dishonest and discourteous staff.

"I have been watching the two for the last two months after receiving several complaints from patients. I have enough evidence to terminate their jobs," Mutuma said.

The executive, who was transferred to the docket early this year, warned that disciplinary action would be taken against staff who abscond duty, those involved in corruption or misconduct.

"We have been visiting the hospital after complaints of staff lateness and improper handling of patients. Employees must perform. Lazy workers' days are numbered. We shall be ruthless, there will be no room for negotiations," Mutuma said.

