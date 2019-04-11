Mother and sons arrested over granny's killing

Police in Makueni are holding a woman and her two sons over the death of two people.

They are accused of killing a 70-year-old woman and her son in Kilungu sub-county yesterday.

Makueni County Commissioner Maalim Mohammed said the two were hacked to death with a machete and a panga in what is believed to be a land row.

"Their bodies were discovered in their shamba at Kya-ngati village. The bodies had deep cuts on the heads," Maalim said.

The administrator said police recovered the weapons used to kill the two hidden in a bush near the scene of crime.

He said the woman and her son were killed after a court ruling on a long-standing land dispute.

"Our preliminary investigations indicate that the three were not satisfied by the ruling that was delivered in February. But we will probe the incident further and give more details later," Maalim said.

The suspects were arrested at their home and locked up at Kilome police station.

The bodies of the deceased were taken to Kilungu hospital mortuary.

Maalim told residents to respect court rulings and they should not take the law into their own hands.

Edited by Pamela Wanambisi