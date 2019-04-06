Njuri Ncheke elders resolve to settle disputes out of court

The Ameru Njuri Ncheke Supreme Council of Elders on Thursday entered into an agreement at the High Court in Meru to settle their disputes out-of-court.

The Council held a reconciliation meeting on April 1 and resolved to unite and work together. They also agreed to dialogue and consult on emerging disputes among the council, find ways of solving wrangles and to amend their constitution. They will also remain one indivisible unit as per the wishes of their founding Father Kaura O Bechau.

The elders said Bechau pronounced a curse that the council must "never die".

Their consent was adopted by Meru high court judge Francis Gikonyo.

There have been wrangles between two factions of the Council, one led by chairman Paul M’Ithinkia and former secretary general Phares Rutere. The other is led by secretary general Josphat Murangiri and chairman Linus Kathera.

Rutere had last year handed over the secretary general post to Washington Muthamia. Rutere is now the National Council of Elders chairman.

Former Meru governor and now Trade CS Peter Munya last year urged the elders to unite.

He said President Uhuru Kenyatta’s agenda is to unite the country through the Building Bridges Initiative and the elders had a crucial role to play.

The divisions between the Njuri Ncheke elders arose after Tharaka Nithi Senator Kithure Kindiki was installed elder and the Ameru community spokesperson in 2015. Munya then spearheaded Murangiri’s faction to hold elections.

The group led by M’Ithinkia, Rutere, Simon Mwamba sued the Murangiri-led faction, including Abuthuguchi Central MCA Ayub Bundi, Alhaji Mwendia, Kathera, Stephene Kiraithe. They were seeking interim orders to bar them from the council’s leadership.

They sought an injunction restraining the defendants from interfering with the activities of the Supreme Council and recruitment of new members. They also wanted the defendants not to issue statements on behalf of the council, not to pose as officials or purport to act in the name of the council.

In their agreement before court, which was seen by the Star, the elders said they will adhere to the declaration of Kaura O Bechau to preserve Njuri Ncheke, promote unity and cultural developments of the Ameru people.

The Council is committed to a sound inclusive and just framework for resolving leadership conflicts and functions of the Njuri Ncheke.

Justice Gikonyo ordered the Registrar of Societies to register the officials within seven days from the date the order is served.

The registered officials shall through a consensus review and reconstitute all the Njuri Ncheke Supreme Council of Elders from ward, subcounty and regional committee leadership, and resolve any conflicts or disputes arising.

The Supreme Council officials will review and register a new constitution within 90 days from the dates of the order.

On September 22 last year, the Registrar of Societies cancelled an election amid fights by splinter groups.

Rutere and M’Ithinkia were opposed to the September 22 election. It was to be presided over by Registrar General of Societies at the Nchiru Shrine.

Murangiri and Kathera had initiated the election.