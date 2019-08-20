Manyani Prison holds first family day

Manyani Maximum Prison was the scene of emotional reunions on Saturday after hundreds of family members were allowed to freely interact with their incarcerated relatives.

The introduction of family days for prisoners is part of the Prisons Department’s initiatives to strengthen family ties and prepare the inmates for eventual reintegration back into society.

Over 300 visitors were allowed access into the heavily guarded prison after extensive security clearance.

Once inside the fortified walls, mothers hugged their jailed sons in delirious joy as children wept in their fathers' arms.

The families picked their tables for talk as dozens of prison warders kept a watchful eye over the meetings.

Titus Nzivo, a convict from Makueni county serving life imprisonment for robbery with violence, said he was delighted to meet his sister whom he hadn’t seen in over seven years.

Nzivo said the closest he had come to meeting his family was through a small window in the visitors room, where no prisoner is allowed to get into contact with anyone from outside.

“This is the first time this kind of interaction is happening and I am very happy. I can now see my people face to face,” he said.

Hamisi Mwatambo, a prisoner from Kwale county jailed for life, said the introduction of family days was a very welcome step to make them updated about the world they left behind.

Mwatambo said most prisoners had families back home and the visits helped in reconnecting them with their children and other relatives.

“Our families have come and they are now at peace. We are happy that we have met face to face, laughed and cried together,” he said.

The officer in charge of Manyani Prison Bison Madengwa said the management had decided to start family days as part of rehabilitation to prepare inmates for eventual life outside.

He stated that reintegration was vital for prisoners and such visits would reduce the stigma associated with convicts.

Madengwa noted that with many cases pending for re-sentencing, there was a likelihood that a number of life jail terms might be commuted to sentences with definite timelines.

Families of convicts requested for the event to be held at least twice every year.

Rachael Kilao, mother to one of the convicts serving life, said she was excited to have seen him after over seven years of separation.

“I am hopeful the courts will reduce his sentence and bring him back to us. We are ready to receive him,” she said.