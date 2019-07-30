Tension in Kanamai as families fight over 200-acre land

Tension is high in Kanamai, Kilifi county, over a disputed 200-acre piece of land claimed by two groups.

On Saturday, one family that owns about 78 acres said they are being targeted by a gang of rogue youth hired to chase them away.

“I have been on this land from 1970 when I came to live with my late husband here,” said Phillister Kiptoo, a 67-year-old widow.

She said her husband left her the land when he died and she lived on it peacefully until 2016 when youth invaded it, saying she must vacate.

“We bought this land in 1966,” she said.

Last week, a family claimed that Kiptoo’s family has been trying to acquire more than the 78 acres they own, a claim refuted by Phillister and her son Abel Kulei.

The family of Moses Kombe, who died a week ago, accuses the Kiptoo family of being responsible for his death.

They said he went into hiding in the forest after strangers started trailing him warning him against fighting for their alleged land.

“He stayed in the forest for a while and his health was affected because of the conditions in the forest,” said Beatrice Osinyo, Kombe’s wife.

Kombe's brothers Juma Said and Samuel Riyango are missing, according to their families.

They were allegedly abducted on July 11 outside Shanzu law courts after the hearing of one of the cases involving the land.

However, the other group of families supporting Kiptoo’s family said the two have been part of the gang that terrorises genuine land owners.

On Saturday, Kilifi South police boss Esau Ochorokodi said a rogue gang that is invading and selling off people’s land has been formed and is being financed by some powerful tycoons who are interested in the large tracts of land, which include beach plots in Kanamai.

“This cartel dupes people. In most cases, they invade someone’s land, construct structures and look for youths who they use to scare and attack owners of the land,” said Ochorokodi.

He said some of the youth have been arrested and charged.

However, the police boss said most of the suspects go into hiding when they are released on bond.

“We have arrested more than 20 in the last two months. Many more have gone into hiding,” Ochorokodi said.

He said there was no report of two missing people suspected to have been abducted.

“Some of the youth who scare and attack people in their lands are not even from this area. They are from far flung places,” the police boss said.