State, MPs probe land disputes in Taita Taveta

The government is investigating key land grabbing cases in Taita Taveta county that have reduced thousands of residents to squatters.

Lands Chief Administrative Secretary Gideon Mung'aro and the Parliamentary Land committee are on a three-day fact-finding mission with regards to land issues of public interest.

Mung'aro said the delegation will research on issues being investigated by Senate's committee on Land.

In May, the Senate committee heard petitions by squatters who claimed their ancestral land had been grabbed by cartels.

Committee chairman Mwangi Githiomi told the ministry and the National Land Commission to halt any activities on contested parcels until the committee made its recommendations.

The contested areas include Mgeno public land, Singila-Majengo settlement and Ikanga airstrip where Kenya Airports Authority allegedly encroached on private land.

Others are Sofia informal settlement, Voi Prison land and Voi Sisal Estate.

Addressing journalists in Mwatate on Thursday, Mung'aro assured victims of land injustices they would get justice.

"Our team shall closely work with county officials and community leaders to unearth the truth concerning these disputes. We want to assure squatters that soon they shall receive title deeds," Mung'aro said.

The state targets to issue between 70,000 and 100,000 title deeds in the county this year, he said.

He announced that Agriculture Finance Corporation titles in Taveta are almost out.

“AFC villages are complete and we got all the titles from AFC. What is remaining is submitting the lists to issue titles for 1,630 parcels."

Taita Taveta Governor Granton Samboja pledged his commitment to assist the Ministry of Lands to facilitate their operations within the county and reduce landlessness.

He asked the state to fast-track issuance of titles for Kaloleni Informal Settlement Phase II which was recently completed. More than 1,300 plot owners will be issued with titles.

Samboja warned ministry officials against malpractices during the adjudication and settlement process.

“We want to get involved fully in these processes. We are tired of PR gimmicks. There is no need of issuing us with 6,000 title deeds where 2,000 have been issued to undeserving parties,” Samboja told the CAS.

Wundanyi MP Danson Mwashako asked Mung'aro to push for adjudication for Marungu- Mkamwasi, Ngoloki, Funju, Wumingu and Kishushe B and C parcels. He said the title deeds issuance was overdue.

Mwashako said landlessness had adversely affected economic growth in the region, further urging the government to punish land officials involved in graft.

The Lands CAS also advised Governor Samboja to claim 200 acres at Mgeno settlement that President Uhuru Kenyatta ordered to be given to the county government for construction of county headquarters.

Edited by R.Wamochie