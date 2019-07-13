Close

BEFORE NEXT LONG RAINS

Farmers urged to insure their crops

Taita Taveta farmers advised to enrol with the national crop insurance programme

In Summary

• The County Crop Insurance Coordinator  David Simiyu said the programme  is a mitigation measure against drought.  

• Speaking during the cereal field day at Njukini on Thursday, Simiyu said the program helps farmers get compensation from the government in case they face  crops failure due to insufficient rainfall.

by SOLOMON MUINGI
Coast
13 July 2019 - 00:00
Maize plantation.
Maize plantation.
Image: FILE

Farmers in Taita Taveta county have been advised to enrol with the national crop insurance programme before the next long rains.

The County Crop Insurance Coordinator  David Simiyu said the programme  is a mitigation measure against drought.  

Speaking during the cereal field day at Njukini on Thursday, Simiyu said the program helps farmers get compensation from the government in case they face  crops failure due to insufficient rainfall.

 

"Currently the programme  only  insures maize crops but  will extend to other crops from next year.

The minimum area to insure is half an acre.

STAR COMMUNITY POLICY AND PARTICIPATION GUIDELINES
by SOLOMON MUINGI
Coast
13 July 2019 - 00:00

Most Popular

  1. 10 women arrested shooting pornographic film, dildos ...
    12h ago Coast

  2. City hall pulls down car wash a month after reconstruction
    1d ago Nairobi

  3. Armed robbers storm Sakina church, kill one worshiper
    19h ago Nairobi

  4. 15 Kenyan seafarers held captive on Somali fishing vessel
    1d ago Coast

  5. NGO employee charged with stealing Sh17 million
    1d ago Nairobi

Latest Videos