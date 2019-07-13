Farmers urged to insure their crops

Farmers in Taita Taveta county have been advised to enrol with the national crop insurance programme before the next long rains.

The County Crop Insurance Coordinator David Simiyu said the programme is a mitigation measure against drought.

Speaking during the cereal field day at Njukini on Thursday, Simiyu said the program helps farmers get compensation from the government in case they face crops failure due to insufficient rainfall.

"Currently the programme only insures maize crops but will extend to other crops from next year.

The minimum area to insure is half an acre.