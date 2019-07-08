Kilifi leaders demand action against corrupt officials

Kilifi county deputy governor Gideon Saburi has said that the county executive will not defend officers implicated in corrupt dealings.

“We expect all public officers to perform their duties diligently without being influenced by favours,” Saburi said.

Kilifi South MP Ken Chonga said senior county officials have been implicated in several corruption cases but no action has been taken.

“Let’s be wary with of these people. Corruption is not only rampant in the national government but even in county government,” he said

The leaders spoke at Tunzanani Primary School in Mtepeni ward on Saturday during the handing over of two ECD classrooms built through the ward development fund.

Saburi directed chief officers to make sure they pay suppliers and contractors on time.

“If you delay in paying a contractor then you will have affected his cash flow. He may not be able to complete other projects elsewhere,” Saburi said.

He praised the contractor who built the classrooms for working within schedule despite not receiving any payment from the county.

Mtepeni ward MCA Victor Mwaganda said there are several projects within his ward initiated over five years ago but are yet to be completed.

“We need an audit of these projects so that we can know why they have stalled. We get no value for the taxpayers' money when they take so long,” Mwaganda said.

The two classrooms were built at a cost of Sh5 million which also included 144 chairs and 24 tables.

The event was also attended by Kayafungo MCA Alphonse Mwayaa and his Marafa counterpart Renson Kambi.

Several Kilifi county government officers have been arrested and arraigned to answer to graft charges.

In the latest case, the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission on May 25 arrested six senior Kilifi County officials over procurement of a Sh14.8 million sea rescue speed boat.

