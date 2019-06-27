Orders stopping removal of camels from Taita Taveta lifted

The orders barring the Taita Taveta government and security agencies from flushing out camel herders from the county have been lifted pending inter-parties hearing on Thursday.

Judge Farah Amin, sitting in Voi, quashed the orders after hearing an application issued under a certificate of urgency by county legal director Chahilu Edwin and lawyer Okano Bwire.

On June 20, Amin stopped the county government and security agencies from kicking out camel herders out of Taita Taveta. The petitioners were Mohamed Bishar, Mohamed Hassan, Rahow Malim and Kullow Ibrahim.

Governor Granton Samboja maintains that all illegal camel herders must be flushed out but camel owners say they obtained leases from residents and ranch owners.

Residents say the camels have destroyed crops and the environment.