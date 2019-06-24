We will work with government, seafarers say

A faction of seafarers in Mombasa has seemingly had a change of heart and is now ready to work with Maritime PS Nancy Karigithu.

The Kenya Seafarers Welfare Association held elections on Saturday and the new leadership said they will work with the government for the benefit of their members.

This is after their supporter Saido Foundation cautioned them against antagonism, saying the government’s agenda on the blue economy will bypass them if they continue fighting it.

“We are one. I will work with all stakeholders without fear or favor,” said newly elected welfare chairman Haransa Abdalla.

In his acceptance speech in Tononoka Social Hall, Abdalla said he has no problems with Karigithu, praising her for her work ethic.

“She fights for her people. No one has approached her and explained to her their problems. She is human and she is understanding. She will listen to us when we approach her in a sober way,” Abdalla said.

Saido Foundation patron Said Abdalla said the new leadership of the seafarers’ welfare should herald a change in style from aggression to consultation.

The faction has been at loggerheads with the Seafarers Union of Kenya and Karigithu over job opportunities for seafarers.

The welfare has been accusing the PS and the union of working together to isolate members of the association.

Karigithu has maintained she will be working with the union and has been calling for ceasefire and unity among seafarers.

“I will only work with the recognized body which is the union,” Karigithu said.

On Saturday, Saido said he has already roped in investors from Oman who are willing to invest in the blue economy at the Coast.

“They are interested in fisheries and water transport. But if we continue fighting the government, the main stakeholder, we will be left behind while others reap from our resource,” Saido said.

Foundation chairman Amir Thoya said authorities always want to work with organised groups.

He said the foundation will be the link between the seafarers, the International Transport Federation, Kenya Maritime Authority and the Maritime Academy (former Bandari College).

“Saido is here to ensure the government listens to you,” Thoya said.

Abdalla however called on Dock Workers Union general secretary Simon Sang to respect the welfare, saying he has been fueling animosity among seafarers.

“He has his union, we have our welfare. We don’t want wrangles. Respect is reciprocal,” he said.

Sang is allied to one faction of the seafarers called Registered Seafarers Movement.

The new welfare chairman said he will ensure the problems that brought animosity among seafarers are addressed.