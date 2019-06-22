Close

SH4 BILLION UNEP INITIATIVE

Tana River Delta forest restoration begins

Projects seeks to restore 130,000 hectares of degraded land

• Project will restore degraded ecosystem and improve livelihoods.

• Restoration will include greenhouses, fish ponds, honey making and growing crops.

by ALPHONCE GARI Correspondent, Coast Region
22 June 2019 - 00:00

A Sh4 billion project has been launched to restore the Tana Delta forest landscape in Tana River County.

Over 130,000 hectares  are targeted in the project funded by UNEP  in partnership with the county and national governments and NGOs.

Paul Matiku, the executive director of Nature Kenya, said the project will restore the degraded ecosystem and improve livelihoods.

The project was in Garsen constituency following a stakeholders' meeting in Malindi.

Matiku said Tana Delta is important for residents because of its biodiversity but it has been degraded.

"When it is dry livestock cannot find grass as the land is overgrazed, crops cannot be well produced because methods of irrigation are poor which creates a food problem," he said.

The restoration project will include greenhouses, fish ponds, honey making and growing a variety of crops.

 

The Nature Kenya boss said the community will be sensitised on ways of using the land to avoid conflicts.

Victoria Panadero of UNEP said the project is part of restoration of important biodiversity areas.

