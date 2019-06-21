Taita Taveta staff headcount to exorcise ghosts

Taita Taveta county has announced a biometric headcount of workers to verify academic qualifications, rationalise staff and remove ghost workers.

It will begin at the grassroots but the date has not been announced.

Public Accounts Committee Chairman Christopher Mwambingu said ghost workers who have been syphoning millions of shillings.

The inflated wage bill is as high as Sh1.2 billion, he said.

"According to the Commission on Revenue Allocation, Taita Taveta is among the counties with [exceptionally] high wage bill.s We don't understand how this is possible since our county is so small compared to other counties," Mwambingu said on Wednesday.

He alleged misuse of office by the outgoing county Public Service Board, citing nepotism and claiming that the board had exhibited nepotism and favouritism in hiring.

The committee has procured biometric kits for the headcount-audit.

The headcount will be carried out by an independent team of PAC members, the assembly's legal team, human resource consultants and members from the Kenya National Audit Office.

A report on the results will be sent to the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission for legal action against those illegally pocketing salaries.

"We have requested payroll information and a list of all staffers in every department. The committee shall soon start the headcount at the grassroots level," the nominated MCA said.

The headcount and audit will also rationalise workers in different departments.