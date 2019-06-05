Model Taita Taveta school enjoys biogas from Germany deal

For two years now, Mwangeka Girls’ Secondary School has offset the pressing burden of purchasing firewood.

The Wundanyi school at the foot of Vuria Hill, Taita Taveta, partnered with German volunteers to build a Sh600,000 biogas plant, setting a precedent for a clean source of fuel.

“Our proposal was accepted in 2017, two years later, we are enjoying the fruits of this awesome technology. It is very fast to prepare food for the whole school,” principal Christine Mlemwa said.

Even as the world marks World Environment Day on Wednesday, Mlemwa said the school has started the journey towards achieving a less air-polluted environment. This year's theme is 'Air Pollution'.

The school management paid Sh200,000 while the German volunteers paid Sh400,000. The plant uses waste school toilets and cow dung from the school dairy farm. The waste is deposited into a large biodigester sealed tank buried underground. In the tank, it is broken down into methane, the burning gas.

Mwangeka Girls now serves as a model for a number of learning institutions in the county. Several others have adopted clean energy to reduce deforestation and intend to install their own plants.

Mlemwa said the biodigester helps in preparing meals on time for the population of 746 students compared to firewood.

“Initially, we used to buy eight lorryloads of firewood, but now we need less. We only supplement with firewood when the biogas is low in the chambers. We plan to expand the digester to supply enough gas. This means we are saving more trees,” she added.