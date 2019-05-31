Mother and son among seven killed in lorry and matatu crash in Malindi

Seven people killed after the matatu they were travelling in collided with a lorry at Kitsapu area near Gede along the Malindi-Mombasa highway on Friday evening.

The 6.30 P.M accident occurred after a lorry got a tyre burst and the driver lost control then crashed the matatu.

Traffic was paralyzed for some time as hundreds of curious onlookers rushed to try to rescue and witness the accident which has been described as worst in the recent past.