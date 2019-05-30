Taveta food production to rise after Njoro Kubwa canal is restored

Taveta farmers will reap big after the 12-kilometre Njoro Kubwa canal is rehabilitated.

About 5,000 acres will be put under irrigation to increase the production of fruits and vegetables.

Taveta has for years been the food basket of the coast region.

County executive for Agriculture, Livestock, Fisheries and Irrigation Davis Mwangoma on Monday said the World Bank-funded project will ensure farmers get enough water for irrigation.

"The project will greatly improve output, subsequently ensuring food sustainability and economic empowerment. It will be completed within 16 weeks," Mwangoma said.

The rehabilitation is costing the WB Sh11 million through the Kenya Climate Smart Agriculture programme.

"The works will be done in three phases – desilting to at least one-metre depth, erecting a protection wall in Riata Ndogo-Kitobo area and rehabilitation of the intake at Kamleza," Mwangoma said.

A barrier wall upstream will also be built to reduce the pressure of stormwater draining into the canal.

Mwangoma said banana production will also be boosted as the region awaits the construction of the promised banana processing and value addition plant.

Farmers in Kitobo lamented that silt had diverted water to the farms which had ruined crops and livelihoods.

Farmer John Mutua said, "I have a four-acre banana plantation. The water has turned my plants yellow. It destroys our crops and greatly affects our income. Once the project is complete we will feed the whole region with bananas and fruits.

"Our bananas are unique and attractive with high demand in the market. Our children will go to school without fail and our health will improve significantly. "