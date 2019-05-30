Proposed rail to link Mombasa CBD to Miritini

Kenya Railways is planning to build an urban rail transport network in Mombasa to connect the CBD to the main terminus in Miritini.

Department of infrastructure official Kithinji Kanyaura said plans are underway to build the 30km metre gauge railway line that studies found viable for investment.

Kinyaura revealed the plans on Tuesday during a public participation forum for the Kenya Railways Bill 2019 on Tuesday at the Kenya School of Government in Mombasa

"This investment and others will be among the fruits of the Bill if it is passed into law," he explained.

He said the Mombasa West route was the only viable one of several proposed routes due to its dense population.

"The rail transport business is designed for mass transit and is informed by the level of demand. That is why the CBD-Mirithi option was deemed viable compared to other routes," he said.

Mombasa resident Raphael Chamanga said the new network will see commuter prices fall as well as create more stable jobs for local youth.

"We shall be able to save if the fares will be reduced significantly but if the fares are same as those of matatus, then they won't succeed," he said.

Resident Hassan Mbarak said the plans are welcome but Kenya Railways should guarantee the compensation of those affected. He cited those employed in the commuter transport sector in the targeted route so they have an alternative livelihood.

Kinyaura said the draft bill is anchored in Integrated Transport Policy Bill 2012 which calls for engaging the private sector to improve rail transport operations.

The draft law will separate the infrastructure ownership and operation of trains and regulation, currently under Kenya Railways.

In the new arrangement, Kenya Railways will remain the owner of the infrastructure and principal operator. The private sector will have a window to either join in infrastructure development or become operators.

The National Transport and Safety Authority regulates all players.

The draft bill also seeks to establish the Railway Training Institute as an autonomous parastatal with its own board, funded through appropriations of the National Assembly.

Haji Said of the Nyali Beach Management Unit wanted assurance that expansion plans of Kenya Railways along the Makupa Causeway will hurt fishing at the Tudor Creek.

Kinyaura said the Bill provides for the creation of a subsidiary arm to develop and protect the corporation's property including real estate.

"Part of the reasons why Kenya Railways land is being grabbed is because we don't have a proper framework of developing properties but the new Act will solve this challenge," he said.

The railway corporation is following up land grabbing cases in courts.

Mombasa county commissioner Evans Achoki said it is critical that Kenya Railways property is safeguarded to avoid arbitrary issuance of leases to private individuals without the state realising any value.

