Police arrest five criminals in Mombasa

DCI detectives arrested five suspects in Mombasa on Wednesday after a tip-off from the public following series of robberies and burglaries.

Police recovered military attire from the suspects which is suspected to have been used in robbery.

The five are Brian Templer Oyare, George Samuel Okoth, Robert Okoth, Rashid Juma and Mohamed Ali Hamisi.

They have been terrorising residents of Shelly Beach and Majengo Mpya.

The five are in lawful custody waiting to be arraigned today.

Cases of robbery and killing of innocent Kenyans in the coastal region are rising.

On Wednesday, the President directed the police forces to tame killings across the country.