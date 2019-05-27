Ban on used vehicle spares specific, Kebs clarifies

The Kenya Bureau of Standards has clarified that only certain used motor vehicle spare parts are banned to ensure road users' safety.

Acting Kebs managing director Bernard Nguyo said used spare parts dealers who since last week been up in arms are misinformed as the ban is on specific used spare parts.

The dealers say the ban will destroy a whole generation that depends on used spares business for their livelihood.

“Kenya Bureau of Standards has not banned the importation of used motor-vehicle spare parts into the country,” said Nguyo after a meeting with the National Assembly Trade, Industry and Cooperatives committee at PrideInn Flamingo on Friday.

He said the agency is guided by a national standard gazetted in 2013 which provides for a code of inspection and criteria for accepting the quality of used spare parts that can be permitted into the country.

“The premise here is about the safety of the users and consumers of those spare parts,” he said.

The standard provides for certain items not to be permitted into the country because their use would endanger motorists.

“For example, that standard provides that you cannot import used tyres. If you are putting on a vehicle a tyre that has already been rejected elsewhere, you are endangering the lives of those who will use that tyre," said Nguyo.

He spoke two days after Trade CS Peter Munya also clarified that the ban was specific and not a blanket one.