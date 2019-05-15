GHOST PROJECTS

Former MP Mtengo denies misusing CDF cash

Tells lobby groups he wasn't in office when the money was misused

In Summary

• Mtengo says the projects in question were implemented during the ternure of Dan Kazungu who is Kenyan Ambassador to Tanzania.

Former Malindi MP Willy Mtengo has dismissed claims that he misappropriated the NG-CDF kitty during his one-year tenure.

Mtengo said the projects being questioned by residents and human rights organisations in Malindi were implemented between the 2013-2014 and 2015-2016 financial years. He said by then his predecessor Dan Kazungu was in office.

He was reacting to protests by Haki Yetu Organisation members, who on Friday protested against the misuse of the constituency cash in a campaign dubbed “Where is My NG-CDF.”

Angry residents erected a billboard displaying Malindi NG-CDF projects implementation status report as of May 2016. The billboard was erected at Majengo stage in Barani sub-location claimed that Mtengo was the MP when the ghost projects were allegedly implemented. 

They said he (Mtengo) was responsible for the misappropriation. However, Mtengo has distanced himself from the Malindi NG-CDF projects implementation status report, saying he had not yet assumed office by then.

Addressing the press in Malindi, he said the statements from the Haki Yetu Organisation are misguided because he was not the MP. “I was elected on March 7, 2016, after a by-election following the appointment of Kazungu as the Cabinet Secretary for Mining.

“Haki Yetu Organisation should get their records straight,”he said. He, however, hailed the lobby group for keeping leaders on toes.

MORE:

EDITORIAL: MPs should spend CDF wisely to get re-elected

MPs should realise that the best and cheapest way to get re-elected is to use all  CDF funds for the benefit of the community.
Opinion
1 month ago

Revealed: How governors, MPs siphon public funds through kickbacks

MPs and MCAs receive 10% kickbacks on CDF and county government projects .
News
1 month ago
STAR COMMUNITY POLICY AND PARTICIPATION GUIDELINES
by ALPHONCE GARI Correspondent, Coast Region
Coast
15 May 2019 - 00:00

Related Articles

Most Popular

  1. I enjoy eating dog, lizard meat - Migori man
    23h ago Nyanza

  2. Speedy justice wins Kilungu magistrates praise
    15h ago Eastern

  3. Kerugoya Hospital: Waiguru accuses county staff of sabotage
    23h ago Central

  4. Politician Kori buried four days earlier
    1d ago Rift Valley

  5. Mombasa businessmen read malice in arrests of KRA officials
    21h ago Coast

Latest Videos