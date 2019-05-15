Former MP Mtengo denies misusing CDF cash

Former Malindi MP Willy Mtengo has dismissed claims that he misappropriated the NG-CDF kitty during his one-year tenure.

Mtengo said the projects being questioned by residents and human rights organisations in Malindi were implemented between the 2013-2014 and 2015-2016 financial years. He said by then his predecessor Dan Kazungu was in office.

He was reacting to protests by Haki Yetu Organisation members, who on Friday protested against the misuse of the constituency cash in a campaign dubbed “Where is My NG-CDF.”

Angry residents erected a billboard displaying Malindi NG-CDF projects implementation status report as of May 2016. The billboard was erected at Majengo stage in Barani sub-location claimed that Mtengo was the MP when the ghost projects were allegedly implemented.

They said he (Mtengo) was responsible for the misappropriation. However, Mtengo has distanced himself from the Malindi NG-CDF projects implementation status report, saying he had not yet assumed office by then.

Addressing the press in Malindi, he said the statements from the Haki Yetu Organisation are misguided because he was not the MP. “I was elected on March 7, 2016, after a by-election following the appointment of Kazungu as the Cabinet Secretary for Mining.

“Haki Yetu Organisation should get their records straight,”he said. He, however, hailed the lobby group for keeping leaders on toes.