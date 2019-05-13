Three arrested as police disperse 50 MRC youth

Police have raised the alarm over resurgence of the outlawed separatist group, Mombasa Republican Council at the Coast.

This is after a group of 50 youth were ambushed while taking oaths and training in Kaloleni, Kilifi county, on Saturday. The youth were aged between 25 and 35, according to the police boss.

Kaloleni police boss Kennedy Osando said his team raided Kaya Jibana Forest and found the group taking oaths.

“We challenged them to surrender but they defied and we opened fire on them. We strongly believe we injured most of them,” Osando told journalists at Mariakani police station on Saturday.

Police recovered a cache of weapons including 10 pangas, dozens of wooden sticks, metals rods, bows and arrows and other paraphernalia including red pieces of cloth the group is known to use.

Three people were arrested including a witchdoctor and his son. They are being held at Mariakani police station where police are interrogating them.

Police also dismantled a tent which was housing the group for an unknown period of time.

“We are calling upon the public to inform us if you see any anyone seeking treatment for gunshot wounds or conducting burials around,” Osando added.

He warned Kaya elders who allow criminal activities to be undertaken in the traditional shrines.

(Edited by O. Owino)