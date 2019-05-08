Ramadhan date traders win, water vendors lose

When the month of Ramadhan month starts, many traders are smiling as Muslims shop for hearty morning and evening meals.

Dates, coconuts, fresh fruits, vegetables, halal meats, breads, rice, cheeses, sweets and rosy pink Rooh Afza syrup for drinks. There's an array of foods for Muslims' two big meals, iftar after sunset and suhoor before dawn.

Traditional dishes and delicacies are prepared.

However, water vendors don't do so well during the day in sweltering Mombasa as fasting also means no water.

Dates are traditionally eaten to break the fast after sunset, the sugar is a quick source of energy, they contain nutrients and are easily digested.

Dates first, then a generous meal with.

Muslims flock to shops to buy dates in large quantities.

The tradition of breaking the fast with dates goes back to Prophet Mohammed's time where he directed the Islamic community to break their fast with dates.

He said dates are a priority. The Koran says dates are beneficial.

While moving around Mombasa's Marikiti market, the Star found many traders selling dates.

Dates trader Sened Arus said during Ramadhan he can sell a box of dates per customer but on ordinary days a box can last for two to three days.

“This date business on a normal day is quite challenging because not many people buy them, so it's not profitable," he said.

But during Ramadhan some customers buy a kilogramme.

Coconuts are also bought in large quantities in Mombasa.

Many of Mombasa people like to cook with coconuts and coconut oil during Ramadhan.

But during the day, while Muslims are fasting, traders in other foods don't do so well.

“We are affected because most Muslims fast and our customers are mostly Muslims. During Ramadhan, we just sell some food to non-Muslims,” vendor Magdalene Mumbua in Kibokoni area said.

She also complained that the food business is generally down this year because of difficult economic times.

Another business that declines during the Holy Month is the water business. Vendors who mostly sell a bottle for Sh25 complain they're not selling much during the day.

