Jumwa attacks Sifuna at funeral for politicking

There was drama at the funeral of Mombasa Deputy Governor William Kingi’s father on Friday evening after Malindi MP Aisha Jumwa attacked ODM Secretary General Edwin Sifuna for politicising the sevent.

Trouble started after Sifuna, who had been given an opportunity to speak on behalf of ODM party leader Raila Odinga, began telling mourners Jumwa was expelled for disrespecting the party.

“As the Secretary general I have a job, I don’t do it targeting anyone, the Party laws were not made by me; whoever goes against them faces disciplinary action,” said Sifuna

At this juncture Jumwa, who had been inviting political leaders to speak, interrupted Sifuna and told him to stop politicising the funeral and look for an ODM platform if he wanted to raise party issues.

“Mheshimiwa Sifuna with all due respect where you have reached you should stop, we are not here for politics, respect the Mijikenda please," she said.

The drama played out in front of top leaders, including Kilifi Governor Amason Kingi, Chief Administrrative officer for Lands Gideon Mung’aro and Kilifi MPs.

As Jumwa was hitting out at Sifuna for ‘disrespecting the Mijikenda’, the microphones went off and when sound came back, the Malindi legislator had reached the dais and grabbed the microphone from the ODM secretary general who had now stood low .

By this time Governor Kingi’s head was down.

Jumwa openly said the family members had said they do not want politics and did not want any leader to begin talking of ODM politics.

“Respect the Mijikenda people, we have been told there should be no politics if you have your issues then go and look for an ODM platform not this funeral ,’’ charged Jumwa .

Sifuna walked back to the seat quietly as the crowd jeered in the background.

Speakers who followed after the drama didn't focus on politics except Governor Amason Kingi who said the troubles at the Coast would end if the region united and spoke in one voice.

“Such incidents of shame will no longer happen if we as a region unite and speak in one language,” he said.

Other speakers included Magarini MP Michalel Kingi, Teddy Mwambire (Ganze) Kilifi North MP Owen Baya, nominated Senator Christine Zawadi, Likoni MP Mishi Mboko and Kwale Senator Boy Juma Boy.

Deputy Governors present were Taita Taveta's Mlaghui Mwajala, Patrick Saisi (Vihiga,) and Kilifi’s Gideon Saburi.

After the burial, Sifuna told journalists he did not react to Jumwa because Luhya customs "do not allow men to hit back at women".