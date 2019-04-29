Kenya Coast poly wants grabbed land back

The Kenya Coast National Polytechnic has asked the government to help recover its 22 acres of land grabbed in Shanzu, Mombasa.

The institution is set to become a centre of excellence in maritime logistics as the country gears towards reaping from the blue economy.

The institution’s principal Mary Muthoka says KCNP is limited in terms of expansion because some of its land has been grabbed.

“We cannot do much expansion yet we are getting more student enrolment,” Muthoka told Mombasa county commissioner Evans Achoki on Friday.

Vocational and Technical Training PS Kevit Desai who accompanied Muthoka and other officials said lack of land is affecting many TVET institutes in the country.

Desai said lack of skills is negatively affecting Kenya’s productivity, making the country uncompetitive in technical ability.

“It is indeed one of our biggest challenges as a country to raise productivity levels in areas of agriculture, manufacturing and hospitality. All industrial sectors are affected by poor productivity,” the PS said.

Lack of skills means the country cannot fully exploit the blue economy, he said.The government has promised 100 acres in Likoni to set up a training centre.

Achoki said the land in Shanzu will be recovered. He said a 90-day notice of vacation issued by the National Land Commission to property owners irregularly allocated the KCNP land has expired.

“The land has become a concrete jungle,” Achoki said. “We want to get eviction orders so that they can be forcibly removed.”

Those who have irregularly built on the KCNP land include serving and retired civil servants, politicians, prominent businessmen and lawyers in Mombasa.