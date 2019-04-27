Kaya elders pray for rain and peace

Mijikenda elders are conducting prayers for rain and peace in the country following prolonged drought.

The elders from the nine Kayas in the Coast have converged at Magarini Cultural Centre since Sunday to perform rituals to appease the ancestors.

They believe the rituals will clear all ills in society which have angered the ancestors, including the killing of elderly people on suspicion of practicing witchcraft and massive destruction of forests.

As per tradition in each of the seven days, a team of male diviners go to the shrines to appease the gods with food, water and palm wine.

They ask the ancestors to accept the offerings as a sign that despite the fact that the ancestors died a long time ago the living still remember them.

A traditional horn is blown before making the offerings.

Among prominent ancestors is the Mijikenda prophetess Mepoho.

Later, the women ritualists play a special traditional dance.

Stanley Kenga Mbeo, vice chairman of Mijikenda Kaya elders from Kaya Ribe, said the rituals have been held since time immemorial during calamities to appease the gods and beg for blessings.

“We are praying for rain and the security of elders who are killed for allegedly being witches," he said.

Ngundi Kombe Mwagandi said evil committed by human beings bring disasters.

Tsuma Nzai Kombe, the coordinator of Mijikenda Kaya elders at the Coast, said Saturday will be the climax of the rituals.

“During such a period all religions should come together, like now Kaya elders are conducting rituals the Christians and Muslims should also pray for rain,” he said.