Taveta residents want ex-MP to surrender historic site

Tourism stakeholders and residents of Taveta constituency want former MP Basil Criticos to hand over to the National Museums of Kenya a historic site he occupies.

The former legislator fenced off Salaita Hill last year, blocking access by residents and tourists.

The area was the site of battles during the First World War between German and British troops from 1914-1918.

It has since been declared a national monument.

However, residents say the site is inaccessible after the investor erected an electric fence.

In January, Taita Taveta Governor Granton Samboja asked the Ministry of Lands to intervene the matter, threatening to lead residents in pulling down the fence.

Raphael Mesula, an elder from Mahoo village in Taveta, said the area has great connection with the community since many African soldiers were slain during the WWI. It should be taken care of by the government as a historical site.

“We want the former leader to be forced to surrender the site to the NMK. They are mandated to protect such areas and therefore he cannot claim to be protecting it on behalf of the government,” Mesula said.

Raymond Munene, another elder, asked the government to intervene over the matter and ensure locals benefit from revenue generated from the monument.

“The British government has never compensated us for the losses our people incurred during the war. We were highly involved in that war and they should consider sharing the benefits,” Munene said.

In 2014, the NMK gazetted Salaita Hill and 14 other sites in Taita Taveta county as sites of historical significance.

They include Voi Commonwealth War Graves, Kenyatta Caves in Wundanyi and first District Commissioner's House in Taveta. Others are Taveta ACK Holy Trinity Church, Mahoo and Mahoo Pastor’s Residence.

However, Criticos who own chunks of land in the county maintains that he is the authentic owner of the 150-acre disputed Salaita Hill.

He said he acquired the land in 1970s and fenced it off to prevent people trespassing and stealing artifacts.

“Some squatters who had encroached on the site started putting up houses and I had to fence it off. Many people came here pretending to be tourists but I realized that they were only collecting bullet cartridges, metals and other artifacts that makes this site relevant. After all am protecting it for the generations to come,” the ex-MP said.

He accused local leaders of inciting residents to pile up pressure on him to surrender the land.

“I have a title deed for the land. Let the politicians concentrate on development instead of looking for problems. It is my responsibility to protect this monument,” he said.