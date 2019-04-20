Kilifi-World Bank deal to simplify business processes

AUTOMATION

In Summary

• KCEP will help Kilifi to design and implement the automation of planning and building permissions and inspection processes and procedures

• Kingi said the county and the KCEP will develop a business intelligence reporting tool to be integrated with Kilifi’s revenue collection system 

The Kilifi government has signed a digital innovations programme agreement with the World Bank to simplify business processes and procedures.

The agreement with the World Bank Group’s Kenya Competitiveness Enhancement Program (KCEP) seeks to enhance Kilifi’s attractiveness as a globally competitive investment destination.

In the agreement, KCEP will help Kilifi to design and implement the automation of planning and building permissions and inspection processes and procedures. It will also develop an investment promotion portal.

Governor Amason Kingi said the partnership will develop a business intelligence reporting tool to be integrated with the revenue collection system. This will support data analysis and generate relevant information.

Speaking after signing the MoU, he said the county is focused on improving efficiency services by automating government processes.

With the new innovation, residents will easily pay for rates, licences and make inquires from the comfort of their homes or businesses.

“The government focuses on reducing the time and cost involved in acquiring government licenses and paying rates  for the growth of their businesses – an effort that is expected also to contribute to increased government revenue.”

World Bank Group’s Kenya Competitiveness Enhancement Program manager Frank Twagira said the idea will ease the cost of doing business and help businesses to start and conduct their operations more efficiently.

“The reforms resulting from this collaboration with the Kilifi government will increase its competitiveness and enable business growth, entrepreneurship, jobs and wealth creation,” he said.

 

by ALPHONCE GARI Correspondent, Coast Region
Coast
20 April 2019 - 00:00

