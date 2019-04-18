We'll tear down all beach road structures — Joho

Mombasa Governor Hassan Joho has ordered all private properties blocking beach access immediately demolished.

He said on Tuesday that most Mombasa residents and fishermen are being denied rightful access to the beach by private individuals who have property on the shores of the Indian Ocean.

“I have issued a directive that the all the beach access roads that have been blocked be opened immediately,” Joho said at Treasury Square Mombasa.

He called the Indian Ocean “the very basic natural resources for our people”.

He was rallying residents to register for Huduma Namba.