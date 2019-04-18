Kilifi to get 10,000 houses in Big Four plan

The national government will construct 10,000 affordable houses in Kilifi county out of the planned 500,000 units to be built countrywide.

Housing PS Charles Hinga said 2,000 houses will be built each year for the next five years.

The national government is investing on infrastructure including expansion of Malindi International Airport which is at an advanced stage and the Malindi-Salagate road that is almost complete.

The PS said plans are also underway to expand the Malindi-Mombasa highway into a dual carriageway.

Hinga spoke to journalists in Malindi after touring the county to inspect projects initiated by President Kenyatta. He was with Andrew Wakahiu, secretary President's Delivery Unit.

Hinga said the aim of the affordable housing programme is to enable Kenyans own homes at a rate payable for 25 years as per their earning.

The PS said already the programme has started in Nairobi and will spread to the 47 counties. He advised Kenyans to register online through bomayangu.co.ke website.

He said the National government issued Sh17 billion to vocational training institutions to help the youth.

"The aim is to ensure that all the facilities that will be required for the affordable housing units are made locally by our youths so that the funds revolve and create employment opportunities," he said.

Hinga said the national government Sh233 million to Malindi Municipality for development and asked residents to follow up to ensure the funds are well utilized.