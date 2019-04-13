Taita Taveta leaders demand increased revenue allocation

Taita Taveta leaders have demanded increased allocation from the Commission on Revenue Allocation, saying what the county gets is not enough.

Led by Deputy Governor Majala Mlagui, the leaders also demanded a share of revenue from the Tsavo National Park, saying they are the resident community.

They said they will develop a policy so Kenya Wildlife Services pay land rates for the park.

"Tsavo National Park collects approximately Sh18 billion per year out of which the county receives nothing yet these wild animals kill and injure our people and destroys our crops," Mlagui said.

The commission said vertical division of revenue between the national and county governments was to blame for the low allocation to devolved units.

CRA chairperson Jane Kiringai blamed the National Assembly for slashing counties allocation from Sh314 billion to Sh310 billion. She spoke during a meeting with executives and MCAs on equitable revenue allocation in Wundanyi.

Kiringai said resources approved by the Finance Committee of the National Assembly have made it difficult for the commission to allocate adequate revenue to counties. "We urge you to work together and support us for easy allocation of revenue," Kiringai said.

Wundanyi MP Danson Mwashako asked the national government to release at least 40 per cent of natural resources to be managed by the county to enhance revenue for improved services.

"Taita Taveta is being denied money by CRA that can solve its own issues since it was removed from marginalised counties. That cash would have helped us become self-reliant," Mwashako said.

Commissioner Irene Koech said the Wildlife Conservation Management Act provides for benefit sharing between national, county government and communities living adjacent to the parks.

Koech said the Mining Act, also permits counties to collect money from activities taking place in their regions. “The 30 per cent royalty on minerals should be channeled to communities to improve their livelihoods," Koech said.

The commission’s CEO George Ooko asked counties to ensure they properly use the funds they get to avid adverse reports by the Auditor General. The auditor has often queried and flagged misappropriation of funds by counties.

Ooko asked the county to identify tourist attraction sites and market them for more revenues. Taita Taveta received Sh4.15 billion from National Treasury last year.

Edited by Peter Obuya